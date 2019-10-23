Roundup: Metro Council / Mike Pence in Baton Rouge / Community service award 

Red light: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s proposal to extend the city’s contract with a private red light camera firm has been deferred from tonight’s Metro Council agenda until the next meeting so the proposal can be refined, according to Broome’s chief communications officer Mark Armstrong. The council will meet at 4 p.m. at City Hall. See the full agenda here.

VP: Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Louisiana Monday for a private GOP fundraiser in Baton Rouge, but he isn’t expected to hold a public rally for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone until closer to the Nov. 16 runoff election, The News Star reports. Louisiana Republican Party spokesman Jason Harbison says no public event has been scheduled for this trip to the state. Read the full story.

Honored: Mid City Redevelopment Alliance will honor community volunteers and philanthropists John and Virginia Noland at the organization’s annual Legacy by Lights reception Thursday night. The couple will receive the Rev. Mary E. Moody Award for Lifetime Achievement for their decades-long support of community development in Baton Rouge. Tickets for the reception are available online.