Roundup: Metro Council districts / Final Four / Fed rate hike 

New maps: The Metro Council will host a redistricting workshop Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the River Center Branch Library downtown. Geographic Planning and Demographic Services LLC will facilitate a discussion about redrawing the Metro Council districts. See the agenda.

Coming to NOLA: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the NCAA men’s Final Four in New Orleans will be a coming out party for the city and state after two years of hurricanes and COVID-19. It will be the sixth time New Orleans has hosted the event, tied for the most of any city or state. Final Four weekend is April 2-4 in the Caesars Superdome. Read more from USA Today Network.

How large? Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said today that she is open to lifting interest rates by more than the traditional quarter-point at the central bank’s March meeting. Bowman’s comments came after several officials on Friday pushed back against the idea of a half-point increase in the Fed’s benchmark short-term interest rate. The Fed is looking to raise rates as inflation surged to 7.5% in January compared with a year earlier, the biggest increase in four decades. Read more.