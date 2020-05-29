Roundup: Medicaid oversight / LaPorte CPAs / Pay TV 

New committee: Louisiana legislators have voted to form a joint committee of both houses focused solely on Medicaid oversight, The Center Square reports. House Concurrent Resolution 6, which the state Senate adopted without objection Thursday, establishes the Joint Medicaid Oversight Committee to monitor the program. The committee will include 12 members, six from each body, drawn from existing committees focused on spending and health care. Read the full story.

Moving: LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors today announced it has moved to a new location in Baton Rouge. The move was a result of the company’s continuing expansion and need for extra office space, says William T. Mason, president and CEO. LaPorte’s new office is part of the United Plaza complex at 8555 United Plaza Blvd., Suite 400.

Advertising changes: Three of the nation’s largest pay-TV companies are taking joint ownership of a platform designed to make it easier for brands to harness data to serve targeted ads to people watching cable TV, a move that comes as cost-pressured ad buyers are increasingly turning to targeted advertising, The Wall Street Journal reports. Comcast is spinning off its Blockgraph LLC unit and selling two-thirds of it to Charter Communications Inc. and ViacomCBS Inc. in an effort to give greater scale to ad buyers relying on the platform. Each company will own one-third of Blockgraph as a result of the deal. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.