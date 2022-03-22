Roundup: Matt McMahon’s contract / Hurricane recovery aid / Real estate forecasts

LSU basketball: New LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon’s contract will pay out more than $2 million per year and promises an additional season if the program is hit with sanctions for NCAA violations that happened under previous coach Will Wade, WBRZ-TV reports. The deal will come out to about $20.3 million over seven years and includes additional incentives for postseason appearances. Read the full story.

Federal funding: Louisiana will receive nearly $1.3 billion from the federal government for Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Ida that hit the state in 2020 and 2021, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves announced today. Baton Rouge will receive roughly $4.65 million. Read more about the allocation from WAFB-TV.

Home sales: The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage hit 4.72% Tuesday, moving 26 basis points higher since just Friday, according to Mortgage News Daily. As a result of the recent spike in rates, economists are now lowering their home sales forecasts for this year. Read more about the new forecasts from CNBC.