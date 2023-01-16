Roundup: Matt McMahon / Elon Musk trial / Richest getting richer

Recruiting prowess: First-year LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon has a history of using the power of connection with potential athletic recruits to convince them to come play in his program going back to his days at Murray State, The Daily Advertiser details in a new feature on McMahon’s coaching style. A huge part of McMahon’s draw is opening up his home to potential recruits, having dinners with their families and creating a feeling of tight-knit community. Read the full story.

Tesla tweets: Long before beleaguered billionaire Elon Musk purchased Twitter in October, he had set his sights on Tesla, the electric automaker where he serves as CEO. Musk claimed in an Aug. 7, 2018, tweet that he had lined up the financing to pay for a $72 billion buyout of Tesla, which he then amplified with a follow-up statement that made a deal seem imminent. But the buyout never materialized and now Musk will have to explain his actions under oath in a federal court in San Francisco. The trial, which begins on Tuesday with jury selection, was triggered by a class-action lawsuit on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day period in August 2018. Read more.

Top 1%: Over the past two years, the richest 1% of people have accumulated close to two-thirds of all new wealth created around the world, a new report from Oxfam says. A total of $42 trillion in new wealth has been created since 2020, with $26 trillion, or 63%, of that being amassed by the top 1% of the ultra-rich, according to the report. The remaining 99% of the global population collected just $16 trillion of new wealth, the global poverty charity says. CNBC has the full story.