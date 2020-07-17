Roundup: Mask debate / SEC decision / Twitter hack 

Back and forth: Gov. John Bel Edwards released a fiery retort to Attorney General Jeff Landry days after the AG released an opinion saying Louisiana’s mask mandate was not constitutional. In a letter shared by Edwards on Friday, the governor tells Landry “everyone is entitled to their opinion but not their own facts” and shared data and other resources that he says support his decisions, WBRZ-TV reports.

Sports scholarships: The SEC has announced it will honor the scholarships of student-athletes who decide not to participate in sports this fall because of COVID-19 concerns, WAFB-TV reports. “SEC universities are committed to full support of its student-athletes, whether or not a student-athlete decides to participate in sports during these uncertain times,” says SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “SEC student-athletes have frequently expressed their desire to compete, but it is important for student-athletes and their families to know the financial support committed to them by their institutions will not be at risk because of health concerns presented by the current pandemic.” Read the full story.

Investigation: The FBI launched a probe into the widespread hack of Twitter that occurred Wednesday, amid growing concerns that the vulnerability of the company’s systems could pose broader risks to international security, The Wall Street Journal reports. Lawmakers and security experts on Thursday said the attack, in which hackers commandeered numerous Twitter accounts, including those of prominent figures such as Joe Biden and Bill Gates, pointed to an especially worrisome vulnerability heading into the U.S. presidential election, given Twitter’s importance as a platform for political discussion. Read the full story.