Roundup: Manufacturing layoffs / Hazing lawsuit / Hard Rock Hotel

Job losses: Two companies recently announced layoffs affecting over 100 people outside of the Capital Region, according to notices with Louisiana Workforce Commission. Benteler Steel/Tube Manufacturing Corp. in Shreveport will layoff 375 employees on July 1, while Georgia-Pacific will layoff 188 employees at its DeQuincy wood products facility on June 30.

Ruling: A federal appeals court said the parents of an LSU freshman who died during a hazing ritual can pursue a lawsuit that accuses the university of committing sexual discrimination when disciplining sororities and fraternities. Stephen and Rae Ann Gruver filed a lawsuit in 2018 on behalf of their son Maxwell Gruver, who died from alcohol poisoning after a Phi Delta Theta fraternity party. Read the full story.

Demolition: The owners of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel are expecting to start demolition of three adjoining buildings as early as today, 4WWL-TV reports. Before demolition can begin at the main collapse site, three adjacent buildings must also be demolished—the Old Post Office on Iberville Street; the former Alamo Theatre; and another building on Canal Street. Read the full story.