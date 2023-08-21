Roundup: Manufacturing jobs / Power outage / Jumbo mortgages

Adding positions: Roughly 200,000 to 250,000 new manufacturing jobs could be added in the U.S. over the next two years, according to a new estimate from Goldman Sachs. The increase, about 2% of current manufacturing employment levels, is partly due to the incentives and investments by the Biden administration. Read more from Axios.

Siegen businesses: Several businesses are out of power along Siegen Lane after a truck towing a trailer clipped the lines on Siegen just north of Interstate 10, pulling them down. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Harder to get: Banks are tapping the brakes on big home loans known as jumbo mortgages, which have typically been viewed as a low-risk way to attract wealthy customers. Read more from the Wall Street Journal.