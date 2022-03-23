Roundup: Madeleine Albright dies / Empty offices / Remedial classes 

Former secretary of state: Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said today. She was 84. President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration. She had previously been Clinton’s ambassador to the U,N. At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government. Read about her life and legacy.

Staying away: Despite pleading from politicians and bosses, offices around the country are still pretty empty, according to data released this week by security firm Kastle, which measures occupancy by looking at foot traffic and pulling data from security key fobs. Occupancy rates are low even in areas of the country like Texas that have had looser pandemic restrictions in recent months: It’s 52% in Austin, 48% in Houston and 47% in Dallas. Read more from Axios.

Math and English: The Louisiana Board of Regents today announced it has adopted a new math and English policy that eliminates remedial coursework in the state’s public universities and colleges, replacing it with a nationally recognized reform model. Under the new guidelines, college students needing remediation will be placed in for-credit courses while given additional academic support. See the announcement.