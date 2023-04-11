Roundup: LWCC dividends / Amedisys deal / COVID testing 

Money back: LWCC’s board of directors today announced the organization will distribute $115.5 million in dividends for 2022 to approximately 20,000 Louisiana businesses, which employ over 160,000 workers. Over the last 20 years, LWCC has declared $1.25 billion in dividends. With these funds, policyholders have invested in business initiatives, made safety improvements, and funded programs and incentives for employees.

Division sold: Massachusetts-based personal care provider HouseWorks LLC last week announced it had acquired Baton Rouge-based Amedisys’ personal care division. See the announcement.

Who will pay?: When the COVID-19 public health emergency ends in the U.S. next month, individuals may have to pick up some or all of the costs for COVID-19 tests, depending on their insurance coverage and whether the tests are done at home or in a doctor’s office. Read more.