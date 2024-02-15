Roundup: Lunar landing / Retail sales / Airport grants  

Liftoff: Texas-based Intuitive Machines’ inaugural moon mission began early this morning, heading toward what could be the first U.S. lunar landing in more than 50 years. Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander launched from Florida on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, beginning the IM-1 mission. Read the full story from CNBC.

Pulling back spending: Americans pulled back their spending more than expected in January after the traditional holiday season splurge. Retail sales fell 0.8% in January from the strong pace in December when they rose a revised 0.4%, according to the Commerce Department’s report this morning. Excluding sales at auto dealerships and gas stations, sales were down 0.5%. Read the full story.

Travel upgrades: The Biden administration said this morning it is providing $970 million for improvements at 114 airports around the country, with work ranging from wider concourses and new baggage-handling systems to new terminals at some small airfields. Read more.