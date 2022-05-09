Roundup: LSU veterinary clinic / Subsidized broadband / Facebook store 

Ribbon cutting: The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine is hosting a ribbon-cutting for the new Stephenson Pet Clinic located adjacent to the LSU Vet Med building on Skip Bertman Drive. This 40,000-square-foot facility will house the vet school’s animal practice and is named after Emmet and Toni Stephenson, who pledged $25 million to LSU in 2007. A Belgian Malinoi named Mac, who belongs to an LSU vet technician, will cut the ribbon. Read more about the new facility from LSU.

High-speed internet: President Joe Biden announced today that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to people with low incomes, a program that could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service through a federal subsidy created last year. Read the full story.

Virtual in-person: Facebook parent Meta has opened its first physical store in Burlingame, California, to showcase its hardware products like virtual and augmented reality goggles and glasses. The store, which is open to the public as of today, is made for people who want to test out products like Ray-Ban Stories, Meta’s augmented reality glasses and sunglasses, along with the Portal video calling gadget and Oculus virtual reality headsets. Read the full story.