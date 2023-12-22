Roundup: LSU offensive coordinator / Christmas travel / Clean Air Act payout 

Heading to Notre Dame: LSU football offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is leaving Baton Rouge for the same position at Notre Dame, The Daily Advertiser reports. Denbrock, 59, spent two seasons at LSU after spending the previous five seasons as the offensive coordinator at Cincinnati. Read the full story.

Smooth sailing, so far: The holiday travel rush hit its peak today as mild weather and lower flight cancellation rates raised hopes for merrier drivers and airline passengers than last year. U.S. airlines are predicting a blockbuster holiday season and have projected confidence they can handle the crowds after hiring thousands of pilots, flight attendants and other workers, seeking to avoid the delays and cancellations that marred travel last year. Read more.

Civil penalty: Cummins agreed to pay about $1.7 billion to settle claims that the engine maker installed devices in hundreds of thousands of engines that bypassed emission-control sensors, violating the Clean Air Act, the Justice Department says. It is the largest-ever civil penalty levied under the Clean Air Act, according to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday and Daily Report will not be published. Daily Report will return on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Have a safe and happy holiday.