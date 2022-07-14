Roundup: LSU No. 7 jersey / Karen Carter Peterson / Construction costs  

Kayshon Boutte: All-America wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is set to wear LSU football’s legendary No 7 jersey this fall, Sports Illustrated reports. The No. 7 jersey has been an LSU tradition for years, worn recently by such stars as Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Grant Delpit and Derek Stingley Jr. Read the full story.

Pleading guilty: Former Louisiana legislator and state Democratic Party leader Karen Carter Peterson will plead guilty to a charge of wire fraud, her attorney said this morning. The charge against Peterson, who resigned from the Legislature in April while citing battles with depression and gambling addiction, involved her past political campaigns and one-time chairmanship of the state party. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans first announced the charge today. Read the full story.

Rising prices: Construction input prices, meaning the cost of materials, increased 1.9% in June compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released today. Construction input prices are up 20.1% from a year ago. See the analysis.