Roundup: LSU grant / US retail sales down / Construction starts down 

Training grant: The U.S. Department of State has awarded $809,000 to LSU’s National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education. The funding will allow the program to deliver training to U.S. international partners in an effort to reduce the threat of chemical and biological agents. Read the full announcement.

Shopping lull: American shoppers pulled back on spending in September, according to the newest report from the Commerce Department. The Wall Street Journal reports retail sales decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in September from a month earlier, the first monthly decline since February. Excluding autos, retail sales were down 0.1% in September. Read the full story.

Building slows: New construction starts moved 5% lower in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $774.1 billion nationwide, according to Dodge Data & Analytics, a construction industry analytics firm. This marks the second consecutive monthly decline in construction starts. By major sector, nonbuilding construction fell 13% in September, while residential construction dropped 6%. Read the full report.