Roundup: LSU football / US energy use / Community college leader

Coach O speaks: LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron says he is preparing the Tigers to start the football season Sept. 5, amid uncertainty over whether the Southeastern Conference will postpone or cancel the season. Orgeron discussed how training is going, the LSU roster and plans for the fall during a Facebook Live interview with the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge today. Meanwhile, LSU Athletics announced today plans to only use digital ticket systems for all football tickets in 2020. Read the full rundown of Orgeron’s talk from WAFB-TV here.

Consumption falls: U.S. energy consumption plummeted to its lowest level in more than 30 years this spring as the nation’s economy largely shut down because of the coronavirus, federal officials reported today. The drop was driven by less demand for coal that is burned for electricity and oil that’s refined into gasoline and jet fuel, the U.S. Energy Information Administration says. See the full report.

Retiring: The chancellor of River Parishes Community College in Gonzales is retiring after seven years. Dale Doty told the Louisiana Community and Technical College System last week that Dec. 31 will be his last day. The system says in a news release that Doty increased business partnerships and opened three new educational and workforce development facilities at the community college. The system’s board of supervisors will discuss the pending vacancy in future meetings. Read the full story.