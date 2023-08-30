Roundup: LSU energy innovation / Rose Bowl float / Loan payments 

Institute leadership: LSU has named Brad Ives to lead its new Institute for Energy Innovation, which was launched last year with a $25 million investment from Shell focused on advancing reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible energy. Ives will join LSU in October from North Carolina’s Catawba College, which became the first certified carbon-neutral college in the Southeast under his leadership. See the announcement.

Parade three-peat: For the third year in a row, Louisiana will have a float in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced today. The 2024 Louisiana Rose Parade float features a larger-than-life Mardi Gras jester, fleur de lis and second-line inspired umbrellas. See the announcement.

Falling behind: More Americans are falling behind on their car loan and credit card payments than at any time in more than a decade, a troubling signal of consumer stress as higher prices and rising borrowing costs are squeezing household budgets, The Washington Post reports.