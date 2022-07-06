Roundup: LSU donation / Homeowner insurance / Multifactor authentication 

Early childhood research: Houston-based LSU alumnus Diane Goyette and her husband, Henry, this week made a $5 million gift to LSU’s Early Childhood Education Institute, a research hub for early childhood research, education and advocacy launched in 2021. The Goyettes’ gift will be blended over time to provide immediate support and long-term support through their estate plans. Diane Goyette is the founder and owner of Early Childhood Specialties, which provides teacher training. See the announcement.

Hurricane season: Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says the state’s homeowners are in a better position now than in 2021 as the state heads into peak hurricane season, WAFB-TV reports. Part of that better standing comes from bills passed during the latest legislative session that tighten the rules on insurance companies and add protections for policyholders, Donelon says. Watch the full story.

Two-step login: The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is urging small businesses to adopt multifactor authentication methods for their computer systems after a recent survey found a majority of small businesses haven’t yet set up the additional security method and even fewer require employees to use it. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.