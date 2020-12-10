Roundup: LSU business school / G2 Net-Zero / Bridge Center 

Top honors: LSU’s E. J. Ourso College of Business has been named one of the nation’s most outstanding business schools by The Princeton Review, LSU announced this morning. Princeton Review reported its Best Business Schools for 2021 ranking lists in two classifications, and the Flores MBA Program was included as one of 244 on-campus MBA programs that the company recommends to prospective students. The Princeton Review tallied its lists for 2021 based on data from its surveys of nearly 24,000 students enrolled in MBA programs at 369 schools, and of administrators at those schools.See the rankings.

Moving forward: Louisiana-based G2 Net-Zero LNG and Maius GmbH today announced that G2 has contracted Maius to act as G2’s international finance adviser. Bringing Maius on board is an important step for the company as it works to build the world’s first liquefied natural gas export and industrial gas production complex promising net-zero carbon emissions from upstream to dockside by as early as 2027. Maius specializes in providing customized financial services that support industrial projects and facilitate their growth and expansion. See the announcement from G2 Net-Zero LNG.

Opening: The Bridge Center for Hope is doing a ribbon-cutting and open house event for the public next week as it prepares to launch its operations. The public can see the building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Wednesday. The facility will have the capacity to serve up to 5,000 patients per year who are facing a mental health or substance abuse crisis. It’s being funded through a 1.5-mill property tax voters approved in late 2018 that is projected to raise $6 million annually. The center is located in Mid City, across from Baton Rouge General.