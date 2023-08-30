Roundup: LSU baseball / Tiger Island Fire / US economic growth 

Leadership changes: LSU baseball has hired Brigham Young University associate head coach Brent Haring as its new director of operations, the program announced Tuesday. Haring replaces Josh Simpson, who left LSU for Georgia to become an assistant coach, joining forces with former Tigers pitching coach Wes Johnson in Athens. Read the full story about the move from The Daily Advertiser.

Louisiana burning: One of the largest wildfires in Louisiana history continued to burn Tuesday in Beauregard Parish, having already destroyed more than 30,000 acres. Emergency response personnel from across the South are working to protect the most threatened town of Merryville with a command post in DeRidder. USA Today Network has the latest information on the fire and what Louisianans need to know here.

Revised estimate: The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.1% annual pace from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, the government said in a downgrade from its initial estimate. Previous estimates reported the economy expanded at a 2.4% annual rate last quarter. Read more.