Roundup: LSU associate AD / Vaccine supply / Crawfish prices

Returning alumna: Former LSU star gymnast Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen has been named the school’s associate athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion, LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward announced today, WAFB-TV reports. Thigpen was a two-time NCAA champion and volunteer coach for the LSU gymnastics team. Thigpen will assist Woodward and the LSU Athletics senior staff with monitoring progress on the department’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and implementing human resources initiatives related to staff training, education, and professional development. Read the full story.

Supply boost: Louisiana is on track for its largest shipments of doses to date and could soon receive enough shots to roll out larger immunization locations, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday. Dr. Joe Kanter, the governor’s chief public health adviser, says federal officials have told Louisiana that it should receive about 38,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine the first week after its FDA approval. And that approval could come as soon as this weekend. Those doses would come on top of the 97,000 doses of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines the state expects to receive next week. Read the full story.

Mudbugs: There wasn’t much shake-up in the local crawfish market this week, with mudbugs staying fairly pricey at most places throughout the area. According to the WBRZ-TV Crawfish Price Index, the average price for boiled crawfish in the Baton Rouge area is still about $6 per pound. The cost for live crawfish is about $4.77 a pound on average. The lowest price for boiled crawfish at popular sellers polled by WBRZ was $5.49, while live crawfish are going for as low as $3.99 per pound.