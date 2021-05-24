Roundup: LSU 100 deadline / Coastal engineering grant / Amazon and MGM 

One week away: The application deadline for the 2021 LSU100 and the LSU Roaring 10 awards is in one week, on May 31. The LSU 100 is a competitive program that recognizes the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the world, while the LSU Roaring 10 list recognizes and celebrates the 10 highest-revenue-generating LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses. Apply here.

$9.3M: LSU civil and environmental engineering professors Scott Hagen and Clint Willson and coast and environment professor Robert Twilley recently received a $9.3 million grant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to explore how sea level rise and other impacts of climate change will affect coastal military bases and ecosystems. This is the largest grant ever awarded to a single coastal engineering and science team at LSU. See the announcement.

Deal in the works: Amazon.com Inc. is nearing a deal to buy Hollywood studio MGM Holdings for almost $9 billion, say people familiar with the matter, a pact that would turn a film operation founded in the silent era into a streaming asset for the e-commerce giant, The Wall Street Journal reports. An agreement could be announced as early as this week. The deal would mark Amazon’s second-largest acquisition in history, behind its $13.7 billion deal for Whole Foods in 2017. Read the full story.