Roundup: Louisiana vaccines / Coastal restoration / Job recruiting  

Twenty-eight percent: Louisiana health officials have administered 119,705 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past week according to new vaccine statistics released by the Louisiana Department of Health. So far, 1,525,875 people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state says 1,319,032 people, or about 28% of the state’s population, have been fully vaccinated. WBRZ-TV has the full rundown on vaccine efforts.

Permit violations: The Louisiana Senate approved a bill Wednesday that supporters say ensures money collected for violations of coastal permits is dedicated to coastal restoration. SB122 by Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, would dedicate 75% of any money derived from civil damages related to coastal permits to the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. The other 25% would go to local governments where the activity occurred, with the requirement the money be spent in ways that are consistent with CPRA’s coastal master plan. The Center Square has the full story.

Handshake platform: The Louisiana Community and Technical College System and FranU joined Handshake—an early talent recruitment platform—to retain graduates in the region by connecting students to careers through experiential learning opportunities, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced this week. LCTCS and FranU join LSU and Southern University on the platform, meaning that students from all traditional two- and four-year institutions in the region will be accessible to employers through a single employer account.