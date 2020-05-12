Roundup: Louisiana time capsule / Drivers back on roads / Uber eyeing Grubhub 

100 years: A time capsule buried in the walls of the Louisiana Capitol building by former Gov. Huey Long will be opened in 2031, a century after it was concealed. Senate President Page Cortez said today that Long wanted the time capsule opened 100 years after it was buried, so lawmakers will honor that request. Until 2031, the Senate wants to display the unopened time capsule on the first floor of the Capitol. Cortez says the Senate intends to work with the state archives office on a protective display that won’t damage the capsule. Read the full story.

Traffic report: Drivers in the U.S. have been more active in the past week than at any time since mid-March, according to an AP analysis of StreetLight Data Inc., an analytics software company that aggregates data from smartphones and other GPS-enabled devices and combines it with information from maps and other sources to provide county-level data on vehicle miles traveled. The most recent data shows that activity during the seven-day period ending May 8 was 60% higher than the lowest point since the COVID-19 crisis began. However, activity still was down 49% compared to January 2020 and well below what would be expected in the spring under normal circumstances. Read the full story.

Major merger?: Uber is considering acquiring Grubhub in a deal that would give the companies control over a majority of the U.S. food delivery business. Ride-sharing and food delivery giant Uber Technologies approached Grubhub earlier this year with an all-stock takeover offer. The two companies are continuing to discuss the combination, and Uber’s board will consider it in the coming days. Read the full story.