Roundup: Louisiana Tech / ‘60 Minutes’ / Amazon pay 

President retiring: Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice announced Tuesday he will retire at the end of 2023. Guice has worked at the Ruston university for 45 years, serving as its president for the past decade. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

90 minutes: The famous stopwatch will still announce the show as 60 Minutes. But for six episodes this fall, the long-running CBS newsmagazine will become 90 minutes in duration. It will expand on certain nights where CBS is broadcasting an NFL doubleheader, which often delays its traditional 7 p.m. start on Sunday nights on the East Coast. Read the full story.

Delivery drivers: Amazon says it’s boosting pay for contracted drivers who deliver millions of packages to customers every day. The company announced at a conference for delivery firms this week that it will invest $440 million over the next year to increase pay rates for drivers. It did not disclose how much the bump will be, but said it expects U.S. drivers to earn an average of $20.50 per hour. Read more.