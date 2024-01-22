Roundup: Louisiana tax filing / Macy’s takeover /  EPA assessment 

Next week: The Louisiana Department of Revenue announced it will begin accepting 2023 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 29. For returns submitted electronically, taxpayers due refunds can expect them within four weeks of the submission date. For paper returns, the refund processing time is up to eight weeks. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Offer rejected: Macy’s is rejecting a $5.8 billion takeover offer from investment firms Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management, saying the companies didn’t provide a viable financing plan. Arkhouse and Brigade offered $21 per share for the stock they don’t already own. Last week Macy’s Inc. said that it was laying off about 3.5% of its total headcount, or approximately 2,350 employees. The department store operator also announced that it was closing five locations. Read more.

River pollution: The EPA’s newest assessment of water quality and nutrient pollution in U.S. rivers and streams shows almost no progress on cutting the nitrogen pollution that comes primarily from farm chemical runoff. That’s a problem because it can cause algae blooms, contaminate drinking water and feed the so-called “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico. Read more.