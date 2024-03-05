Roundup: Louisiana special session / Clean fuels / American Airlines

Reform advocates lose: Republican supermajorities in Louisiana easily passed a slew of “tough-on-crime” proposals supported by Gov. Jeff Landry that marked a significant victory for the new governor and a fulfillment of a campaign promise. But Landry’s victory is a loss for many reform advocates. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Updating fleets: The nonprofit Louisiana Clean Fuels is actively working with businesses as they continue to raise awareness around renewable fuels. The group has partnered with organizations across the state to help update fleets to be electric or propane powered. Read more from WAFB-TV.

New planes: A few weeks after announcing controversial changes to its baggage policy, American Airlines is moving to update its aircraft fleet. The airline is buying 260 new narrow-body jets and is retrofitting older jets next year to feature a larger first class. Read more from CNBC.