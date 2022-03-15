Roundup: Louisiana farmers / Pandemic bill / Transgender minors  

Rising costs: With markets reeling with uncertainty over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the economic picture for farmers has changed quickly—and could continue to do so. Production costs for Louisiana crops, like sugarcane and soybeans, could go up by as much as 40% this year, depending on the crop, says Michael Deliberto, an LSU AgCenter economist. Specifically, it’s the cost of much-needed fertilizer that has caused the sticking point. Read more about the situation from the LSU AgCenter.

COVID lessons: A Senate committee today approved a bipartisan blueprint to overhaul the nation’s public health system, applying the lessons of COVID-19 to future outbreaks through a new chain of command, a stronger medical supply chain, and clearer crisis communications. The Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee approved the PREVENT Pandemics Act by a vote of 20-2. However, if the ambitious vision does eventually pass Congress, lawmakers must still deliver the funding it will take to translate it into reality after the coronavirus recedes. Read more.

Health care: A Louisiana lawmaker wants to prevent transgender minors from receiving certain forms of health care, even if parents approve of the procedures. House Bill 570, sponsored by Rep. Gabe Firment, R-Pollock, would prohibit a wide swath of medical services for anyone under 18 if the service is designed to be a part of transitioning their gender. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.