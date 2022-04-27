Roundup: DOTD audit / Hurricane Ida / Google policy   

Audit issues resolved: A legislative auditor’s report focusing on the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development found the department has resolved most issues from last year’s audit, with the exception of timely documentation of quality assurance testing, The Center Square reports. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack’s report last week verified the department’s financial information. Read the full story.

Name retired: The name Ida has been retired from the reoccurring storm name list used by the World Meteorological Organization, according to WBRZ-TV. Ida is now one of 94 storm names that have been retired. It will be replaced by Imani when this particular name list returns to the rotation in 2027. Learn more about the World Meteorological Organization’s decision to retire the name here.

Privacy concerns: Alphabet Inc’s Google has begun entertaining people’s requests to remove search results containing their home addresses, phone numbers and email accounts, the latest shift in its stance between personal privacy and access to information. Reuters has the full story.