Roundup: Live After Five / IRS notices / COVID infections 

Leadership change: Live After Five, Baton Rouge’s annual free concert series, has new leadership for the upcoming spring lineup of shows. Luke Lognion and J. Hover will now serve as managing director, and production manager, respectively. Both have experience in the local music scene, with Lognion serving on the Baton Rouge Blues Festival’s board and Hover founding the Federales Fest. Former director Lauren Lambert-Tompkins is now president of the organization.

Simplifying: The IRS wants to rewrite its complicated letters to taxpayers and speak to people in plain English. The federal tax collector is rewriting and sending out commonly received notices ahead of the 2024 tax filing season as part of its new Simple Notice Initiative. Read more.

Rising rates: Although it’s spotty and inconsistent in many places, wastewater testing is pointing to a new wave of COVID-19 infections, with as many as one-third of Americans expected to contract the disease by late February. However, deaths and hospitalizations from the disease remain well below peaks in 2021. Read more about how the virus’s latest variant is impacting communities, from Louisiana Illuminator.