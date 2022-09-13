Roundup: Library settlement / Holiday sales forecast / Homebuyer trends

$4 million: The legal fight over who’s at fault for the tumultuous development surrounding Baton Rouge’s downtown library has ended with the city-parish getting $4 million in a settlement with the contractor that designed it. Read more about the settlement from WBRZ-TV and about the drawn-out dispute from a past Daily Report.

Large jump: Economists at Deloitte forecast growth of 13.5% in e-commerce sales this holiday season, pushing sales up to $262 billion, according to a new report out this morning. That’s an even bigger increase than last year when e-commerce grew 8.4% (2020 was the watershed year when online sales jumped a whopping 50%). Axios has the full story.

Flooding fears: Homebuyers who have access to flood-risk information when browsing home listings online are more likely to view and make offers on homes with lower flood risk than those who don’t have access, according to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin. See the report.