Roundup: Liberty High School / Bayou Bridge ruling / Tort reform 

Renamed: The East Baton Rouge School Board decided on a new name for Lee High School in Baton Rouge during a board meeting Thursday, WAFB-TV reports. Board members decided to rename Lee High Magnet School, originally named for Confederate general Robert E. Lee, Liberty High School. Liberty High School was picked over Louisiana Magnet High School and PBS Pinchback High School.

Land use: A Louisiana appeals court ruled Thursday that Bayou Bridge Pipeline, which was constructed as the final stretch of the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, “trampled” landowners’ rights when it cut across their properties without their permission. However, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal in Lake Charles rejected attempts to overturn a state law letting pipeline companies expropriate land. Spees said they were considering whether to appeal that. Read the full story.

ICYMI: Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed the business lobby’s main priority of the last election cycle into law: changes to Louisiana’s civil litigation rules aimed at lessening the money people can win against insurance companies and businesses in car accident lawsuits. The governor vetoed an earlier, more sweeping version of the civil justice system changes and negotiated with the majority-Republican Legislature and business lobbyists on a final compromise passed in the special session that ended June 30. Read the full story.