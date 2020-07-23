Roundup: Level Homes / State Supreme Court / Retail bankruptcy 

New homes in Gonzales: Level Homes has purchased 20 lots in the Conway mixed-use development in Gonzales with plans for a single-family residential development. The company plans to offer nine different open-concept floor plans, ranging from 1,450 square feet to more than 2,200 square feet, in two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations, with home prices starting in the $260,000 range. Construction will begin in August, and the first completed homes are expected in early 2021.

Candidates: Two Republican appellate court judges have qualified to run for the 4th District seat of the seven-member Louisiana Supreme Court in the Nov. 3 elections, The News Star reports. Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Shannon Gremillion of Alexandria and Second Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Jay McCallum are asking voters for a promotion to the state’s top court. They are running in a special election to complete the term of former Justice Marcus Clark, R-Monroe, who retired for health reasons. Clark took medical leave from the court last year. Read the full story.

Stores to close: The operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday, the latest retailer to do so during the pandemic. Mahwah, New Jersey-based Ascena Retail Group Inc., which operates nearly 3,000 stores mostly at malls, had been dragged down by debt and weak sales for years. As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said it would close all of its Catherines stores, a “significant number” of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores. Read the full story.