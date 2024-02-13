Roundup: Legislative redistricting / Romance scams / Paramount layoffs 

ICYMI: Louisiana must produce new state House and Senate districts within a “reasonable period of time” after a federal judge found they violated the Voting Rights Act. The case was filed by Black voters, the Louisiana NAACP, and Black Votes Matter against state officials over legislative maps crafted by lawmakers in 2022 they claim illegally dilute Black voting power. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Lost money: In 2023, consumers lost $1.14 billion to romance scams, which bilk people out of money for love, according to new information released Friday by the Federal Trade Commission. There have been a total of 64,003 cases reported in 2023. Both numbers are down from 2022 and 2021, but “are still very high compared to other types of scams, reflecting that it continues to be a significant issue,” the FTC said. Read the full story about the scams from USA Today Network.

Job cuts: Paramount Global is laying off hundreds of employees, just one day after the company announced CBS had record Super Bowl viewership, Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish said this morning in an internal memo to employees. Read the full story from CNBC.