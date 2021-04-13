Roundup: Legislative auditor / Personal financial status / Toilet paper demand

Purpera replacement: A legislative committee on Monday recommended hiring former Assumption Parish Sheriff Mike Waguespack to be the next Louisiana legislative auditor, The Center Square reports. The full Legislature will consider the recommendation during the ongoing regular session. If confirmed, he will replace Daryl Purpera, who stepped down March 2. Read the full story.

Worse off: While most Americans have weathered the pandemic financially, about 38 million say they are worse off now than before the outbreak began in the U.S. Overall, 55% of Americans say their financial circumstances are about the same now as a year ago, and 30% say their finances have improved, according to a new poll from Impact Genome and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. But 15% say they are worse off. The problem is more pronounced at lower-income levels: 29% of Americans living below the federal poverty line say their personal finances worsened in the past year. Read the full story.

Sales plummet: After a year in which toilet-tissue shortages left consumers scrambling for squares, sales are plummeting to below pre-pandemic levels, according to The Wall Street Journal. Bath-tissue sales in January fell more than 4% from the same period a year earlier, before the spread of COVID-19 spurred Americans to load up on staples from toilet paper to sanitary wipes, according to figures from NielsenIQ. The decline, which comes even though legions of Americans continue to work and attend school from home, indicates last year’s stockpiling is starting to have an effect on sales. Read the full story.