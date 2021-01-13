Roundup: Leadership Baton Rouge / NSF award / SEC baseball /

2021 members: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced the members of its Leadership Baton Rouge class of 2021. The selected participants represent a cross section of the Capital Region’s business, civic and nonprofit communities. The 10-month program focuses on leadership topics including education, diversity and inclusivity, government, health care, social issues, economic development, arts, and the criminal justice system. See the full list of this year’s members.

Manufacturing research: LSU assistant professor of mechanical engineering Genevieve Palardy recently received a National Science Foundation CAREER Award for her project: Understanding Ultrasonic Processing of Layered Polymer Composites Across Length Scales. It is a five-year, $585,950 award, according to the LSU announcement. Palardy’s project is aimed at helping bring a new approach to manufacturing, specifically through the use of polymer composite materials and ultrasonic processing.

Play ball! The Southeastern Conference is not expected to make any significant changes to the structure of its baseball season in 2021. According to D1baseball.com, SEC athletic directors approved a normal structure for the upcoming baseball season.