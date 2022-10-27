Roundup: LaWallet users /  b1BANK / State ACT scores 

1.5 million: Mobile driver’s license platform LaWallet now has more than 1.5 million users as of this month, the company announced today. LA Wallet was the first legal digital driver’s license app in the U.S. and was developed by Baton Rouge-based software development firm, Envoc. The platform allows residents to carry a legal digital version of their driver’s license or state ID. Read more.

Quarterly results: Baton Rouge-based Business First Bancshares Inc., parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, including net income of $13.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, which did not change from the quarter ended June 30, 2022. See the report.

Continuing to fall: Louisiana had its lowest composite ACT score on record in 2022, data from the Louisiana Department of Education shows, and the state’s average score has dropped every year since 2017. The state’s 2022 class scored an average of 18.1 on the test. Louisiana’s score was the fifth-lowest of all U.S. states, ahead of only Nevada, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Alabama. The Daily Advertiser has the full story.