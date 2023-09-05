Roundup: Landry’s war chest / Consumer spending / Oil production cuts 

Home stretch: Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry is flexing his fundraising muscles in the Louisiana governor’s race with more than $8 million cash on hand for the stretch run to the Oct. 14 primary election, according to the latest finance reports. Campaign finance reports for all candidates are due Sept. 14. Read more from USA Today Network about Landry’s campaign.

Loan impact: As higher prices and rising interest rates weigh on consumer spending, tens of millions of student loan borrowers will as soon as Oct. 1 face repayments after a three-year pause. Now, chief financial officers from companies including J.M. Smucker, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Macy’s are eyeing the fast-approaching deadline to see how consumers react once the payments come due. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Extended: Saudi Arabia said this morning it will extend its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of the year. The announcement, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, comes as the kingdom has been unilaterally cutting its output to try and boost sluggish crude oil prices. Benchmark Brent crude traded at $90 a barrel immediately after the announcement this morning. Read more.