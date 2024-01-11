Roundup: Landry administration / Inflation / Angola

Who’s who: Gov. Jeff Landry’s administration is taking shape, though vacancies in key roles remain—like the Cabinet secretaries to lead the Department of Corrections and Louisiana Economic Development. See a roundup of appointments from the USA Today Network.

Setback: Higher energy and housing prices boosted overall U.S. inflation in December, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s drive to slow inflation to its 2% target will likely remain a bumpy one. Read more from The Associated Press.

Court decision: A federal appeals court declined to throw out a ban on Louisiana incarcerating young people at its adult state penitentiary at Angola—mostly because the ban is no longer in effect. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.





