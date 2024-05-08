Roundup: La Davina / Violent juveniles / St. Vincent de Paul

Spotlight: La Divina Italian Café has been chosen by SCORE, the small business mentorship nonprofit, as one of 20 U.S. businesses to be featured in the 2024 “Stories of Success” video project, spotlighting businesses that have been mentored by SCORE. Mary and Lance LeBlanc opened La Divina Italian Café in November 2013 with guidance from Baton Rouge SCORE mentors.

Cases on the rise: The number of homicides so far this year with juveniles as suspects could soon outpace the entire total from 2023. Five months into the year, Baton Rouge police have already made nine arrests—matching the total for last year. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Growing: Construction is starting soon on a new chapel in the heart of St. Vincent de Paul’s campus off of Florida Street. The chapel is being built to comfort the more than 500 people who visit the campus each day, who are often “at the lowest point in their lives,” according to President Michael Acaldo. Read more from WBRZ-TV.