Roundup: La. 1 bridge / Esports Innovation Lab / GM buyouts 

Sinking: It has been more than a month since the Department of Transportation and Development discovered that the under-construction La. 1 bridge is sinking into the ground beneath it, and the department hasn’t been able to stop the sinking or continue work on the project, WBRZ-TV reports. Phase one of the $58 million project was supposed to be complete by the end of the year. The project will likely be delayed by at least 10 months. Read more.

Gaming: Southern University today launched an Esports Innovation Lab, prompted by an increase in online gaming. The lab was created in partnership with leaders in the video gaming and virtual reality industries, with high-tech tools for students to use to both compete and create games. Read more about the lab from WAFB-TV.

Cutting costs: General Motors is offering voluntary buyouts to a “majority” of its 58,000 U.S. white-collar employees, as it aims to cut $2 billion in structural costs over the next two years, according to a letter sent to workers Thursday from CEO Mary Barra. GM announced the $2 billion cost-cutting program in January, saying between 30% and 50% of the savings were expected during 2023. Read the full story.