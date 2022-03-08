Roundup: Kopter Group AG / Ronald Greene / Google acquisition 

Backing out: The Italian owners of a Switzerland-based helicopter company have backed out of plans to build a new production plant in Lafayette, and the state is again looking for a new tenant. Kopter Group AG announced plans to build the multimillion dollar plant in 2019, but it was bought out by Italian company Leonardo SpA in 2020, which has decided to instead produce helicopters in Philadelphia. Read the full story.

Investigation begins: A bipartisan group of Louisiana lawmakers is meeting at 1:30 p.m. today to launch its investigation into the alleged mishandlings of Ronald Greene’s death by multiple state agencies. Gov. John Bel Edwards has faced a chorus of criticism and questions following allegations that he knew about Greene’s death following a violent interaction with State Police just hours after it happened in 2019. Read the full story about today’s meetings from WAFB-TV.

Cybersecurity: Google is fortifying its cloud services with a $5.4 billion acquisition of the cybersecurity firm Mandiant, the companies announced this morning. The acquisition is the first of many that analysts foresee in the cybersecurity sector following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Analysts and government officials have said they expect a wave of cyberattacks from Russia and others as geopolitical tensions rise. Read the full story.