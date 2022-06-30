Roundup: Kirby Smith Hall / Credit scores / Oil production 

Demolition progress: The piece-by-piece demolition of the iconic Kirby Smith Hall dormitory on LSU’s campus is on track to be complete by the end of the summer, WBRZ-TV reports. LSU plans to turn the dorm’s footprint into a green space for students. Read the full story.

Medical debt: Starting Friday, the three major U.S. credit reporting companies will stop counting paid medical debt on the reports that banks, potential landlords and others use to judge creditworthiness. The companies also will start giving people a year to resolve delinquent medical debt that has been sent to collections before reporting it—up from six months previously. The companies say these moves will wipe out nearly 70% of the medical debt listed on consumer credit reports. Read the full story.

Supply boost: OPEC and its allies agreed to boost oil production today, endorsing a plan they announced earlier this month that has done little to alleviate concerns over supply ahead of President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia in July, according to The Wall Street Journal.