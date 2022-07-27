Roundup: Junior League / Consumer spending / Computer chip plants

Nonprofit grants: The Junior League of Baton Rouge is now accepting grant applications for its Community Assistance Fund through Wednesday, Sept. 21. The League expects to award $60,000 in grant funding to area nonprofits this league year. Get more information here.

Restaurant trends: McDonald’s and Chipotle Mexican Grill say customers squeezed by inflation are choosing cheaper menu items and visiting their restaurants less often, signaling trends that could be hitting the broader restaurant industry, CNBC reports. The two companies were among the first restaurant chains to report their second-quarter results. Wingstop, Starbucks and Taco Bell owner Yum Brands are all scheduled to release their earnings reports within the next week. Read the full story.

Tax breaks: A bill designed to encourage more semiconductor companies to build chip plants in the U.S. passed the Senate on Wednesday as lawmakers raced to finish work on a key priority of the Biden administration. The $280 billion measure, which awaits a House vote, includes federal grants and tax breaks for companies that construct their chip facilities in the U.S. Read more.