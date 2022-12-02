Roundup: JetBlue deal / LSU communications / TikTok concerns

Grön Fuels: JetBlue and Fidelis New Energy LLC today announced a memorandum of understanding in which Fidelis will provide JetBlue at least 92 million gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel from Grön Fuels GigaSystem at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge. The fuel is expected to be delivered over the five-year term with a targeted start date of 2025. Read more about the deal.

Department change: Ernie Ballard, longtime director of media relations and most recently interim vice president of communications at LSU, has taken a job as senior director of communications at Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Cody Worsham, associate athletics director and chief brand officer for LSU athletics, is taking over as LSU’s interim vice president of communications for the immediate future.

National security: FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok, warning Friday that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government “that doesn’t share our values.” Wray says the FBI is concerned that the Chinese have the ability to control the app’s recommendation algorithm, “which allows them to manipulate content, and, if they want to, to use it for influence operations.” Read more.