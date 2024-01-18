Roundup: Jazz Fest / Shipping alliance / Patrick F. Taylor Hall 

Lineup: Country music singer Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, Queen Latifah and New Orleans’ own Jon Batiste are among the star power set to join The Rolling Stones as headliners of this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, organizers announced Thursday. The event will take place over two weekends, beginning April 25 and ending May 5. Read more about this year’s festival.

Vessel-sharing deal: Danish shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk and Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd are teaming up to form a new vessel-sharing agreement, shaking up the global lineup of shipping alliances. The long-term deal announced Wednesday—dubbed Gemini Cooperation—seeks to boost efficiencies and help accelerate the companies’ decarbonization efforts by delivering a flexible and interconnected ocean network, they said. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

ICYMI: A burst pipe flooded a portion of Patrick F. Taylor Hall on LSU’s campus this week, with water flowing from the fourth floor down to the first level of the building, which was renovated just a few years ago. See a video of the flooding and caved-in ceiling from WBRZ-TV.