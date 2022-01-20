Roundup: Jazz Fest lineup / AEP transmission center / Omicron’s spread 

Two-year hiatus: After a two-year hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns this spring with headliners The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie, Erykah Badu, Ludacris, Nelly and Willie Nelson. Festival organizers today announced the lineup for the festival, which will take place over two weekends: Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1, and Thursday, May 5, through Sunday, May 8. Read the full story.

Utility investment: A major electric utility company plans to develop a $100 million transmission center in north Louisiana, state officials said today. Ohio-based American Electric Power’s new Shreveport Transmission Control Center is projected to create 20 new jobs with average salaries of $115,000. Construction is to begin in the first quarter of 2022. AEP expects to start operations midyear 2023. The state offered AEP an incentive package that includes a $1 million award for infrastructure costs. Read more.

Water studies: Signs of the omicron variant that’s fueling a worldwide surge in COVID-19 cases were present in the U.S. a week or more before it first appeared in California, and spread widely in the weeks afterward, according to a study showing the power of wastewater analysis for tracking outbreaks. As Bloomberg reports, Evidence of omicron appeared in U.S. wastewater samples collected as early as Nov. 21, state and local health officials from California, Colorado, Houston and New York City said in a study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read the full story.