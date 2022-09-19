Roundup: Jambalaya Jam / Rep. Mike Johnson / Wall Street 

CAUW fundraiser: The 35th annual Jambalaya Jam, presented by Shell and benefiting Capital Area United Way, will be held at North Boulevard Town Square and Lafayette Street in downtown Baton Rouge on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be live music and jambalaya from 47 competing teams. Tickets can be purchased online.

Congressional dealings: Louisiana U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson is in position to become the No. 5 leader in the House if Republicans can take control from Democrats. Johnson says that would place him in a key position to deliver on priorities for the state. Johnson was reelected to his U.S. House seat without opposition. Read a recent interview he did with USA Today Network.

​​Investor reaction: Stocks swayed between small gains and losses on Wall Street today as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 was down less than 0.1% as of 1 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 8 points, or less than 0.1%, to 30,813 and the Nasdaq edged down less than 0.1%. Wall Street remains focused on inflation and the Fed’s attempt to lower prices by aggressively raising interest rates. Read more.