Roundup: ITEP debate / First Horizon Bank / LSU COVID policy 

Senate passage: Senate Bill 151 by Sen. Rogers Pope, R-Denham Springs, which would guarantee the right of local governments to approve or deny granting tax breaks to manufacturers through the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program should voters back it on the fall ballot, is up for final passage in the state Senate this afternoon. The bill would potentially set into state law a policy created by Gov. John Bel Edwards via executive order. Read more about the bill from a past Daily Report.

Business contest: First Horizon Bank today announced the winners of the First Horizon Back to Business Contest, designed to celebrate resilient businesses in communities the bank serves. Small business winners in Baton Rouge are: I-Catchers Hair & Body Spa, awarded $30,000; Barre3 Baton Rouge, awarded $10,000; Geaux CrossFit, awarded $5,000; and DNA Workshop, awarded $25,000.

Monitoring changes: LSU today announced changes to its COVID-19 monitoring policy starting for the 2022 summer semester. In a letter to students faculty and staff, the LSU administration says it plans to discontinue its daily symptom checking system May 14, and that its testing site on the quad will close. However, students and workers will still have to report positive COVID-19 cases. Read more.