Roundup: ‘Iron Claw’ release / Fuel economy / Mega Millions 

December premiere: A movie starring Zach Efron about the famous Von Erich family of professional wrestling that was filmed in Baton Rouge last year is going to be released Dec. 22. Read more about the movie from BRProud.com.

Raising requirements: The U.S. government wants to raise the fuel economy of new vehicles 18% by the 2032 model year so the fleet would average about 43.5 miles per gallon in real world driving. The proposed numbers were released Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which eventually will adopt final mileage requirements. Read more.

Lottery: Lottery players will have another shot at a huge Mega Millions jackpot Friday night and a chance to break a stretch of more than three months without a big winner of the game. The estimated $940 million prize has been building since someone last matched all six numbers and won the jackpot April 18. Since then, there have been 28 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. Read more.